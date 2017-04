BEIJING China should not roll out big stimulus measures to spur the slowing economy and the government cannot rely too heavily on monetary policy, a central bank policy adviser said on Monday.

Qian Yingyi, a member of the central bank's monetary policy committee, said during the annual meeting of the country's parliament that the use of short-term stimulus could exacerbate distortions in the economy.

