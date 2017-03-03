People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Yi Gang attends a conference during the 2016 IIF G20 Conference at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING China's interest rates will be decided by market forces, and the rates are generally very stable, Yi Gang, a vice central bank governor, said on Friday.

Yi said ahead of the annual meeting of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which advises the parliament, when asked about whether the central bank will raise interest rate on its reverse repurchase agreements (repos).

The central bank raised interest rates on its repos and the standing lending facility SLF on Feb. 3, following a rise in rates on the medium-term lending facility (MLF) in late January.

(Reporting by Coco Li and Xiangming Hou, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)