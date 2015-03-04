WASHINGTON China's rapidly increasing defence spending is not a cause for alarm unless Beijing uses its resources to be provocative, the U.S. Army's commander in Asia said on Wednesday after China announced plans to boost its defence budget by 10 percent.

General Vincent Brooks, commander of U.S. Army Pacific, told Reuters China was investing in defence at a pace "that really no one can keep parallel with" and this showed the need for closer U.S. interaction with Beijing's military.

Brooks said China's military expansion could be expected considering the country's rapid development and was "not a cause for alarm unless we find that China is using that growth and using the instrument in a way that is provocative."

Some places in the Asia-Pacific are seeing "provocative and somewhat disruptive behaviours" by China, Brooks noted in an interview.

He cited "bullying behaviours that happen in the sea and in the air," or "pressuring that's being done in bilateral dialogues with countries to be prepared to make a choice between the relationship with the U.S. and the relationship with China."

Other examples include "extraordinary maritime reclamation work" by China in the South China Sea, he added.

Brooks saw a need to pursue "a course of transparency and dialogue" with China to avoid miscalculations between Beijing and U.S. allies and partners in the region.

"I do think we ought to have as much dialogue as we can with the People's Liberation Army (of China) and we have taken several measures ... to engage directly."

The spokeswoman for China's parliament said the country's defence budget this year would rise by about 10 percent over 2014, outpacing the slowing economy as it ramps up investment in high-tech equipment such as submarines and stealth jets.

Last year, defence spending was budgeted to rise 12.2 percent to $130 billion, second only to the United States.

The official Xinhua news agency said the 2015 target - which would put defence outlays at around $145 billion - would represent the slowest growth in military spending in five years.

China has logged a nearly unbroken two-decade run of double-digit budget increases, though many experts think the country's real defence outlays are larger than stated.

The military build-up has jangled nerves around the region, particularly as China has taken an increasingly robust line on its territorial disputes in the East and South China Seas.

