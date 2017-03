BEIJING China's finance minister set job creation as the country's most important policy goal, saying on Thursday it was less important whether GDP growth was slightly above or below the government's 7.5 percent target.

Lou Jiwei's comments echoed those of Chinese premier Li Keqiang, who told parliament on Wednesday that reform would be the government's priority rather than the fast growth of recent years.

Lou was speaking at a media briefing on Thursday during China's annual parliament session.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Paul Tait)