BEIJING Beijing should consider granting tax incentives to lure international participants to trade China's key commodity futures, a state financial paper cited head of Shanghai Futures Exchange as saying on Monday.

China is the world's largest consumer of most commodities from coal, iron ore to grain and copper, and is keen to have a bigger say in pricing in the global market, but the lack of foreign players is hampering that role.

Head of the Shanghai Futures Exchange Yang Maijun called for the government to waive income tax and also value-added tax for international investors trading in those commodity futures, Shanghai Securities Journal quoted Yang as saying, on the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting.

Shanghai crude oil futures, whose launch won state approval late last year, becomes the first contract that allows direct participation by international entities, a practice the government wants to expand to other existing futures such as copper.

The new oil futures, timing of its actual launch yet to be decided, will be traded in Chinese currency renminbi and allows a foreign participant to open a foreign-currency account in the Shanghai free trade zone.

After the launch of crude oil, such practice could be duplicated to base metals, precious metals and natural rubber contracts, Yang said.

"With broader participation of foreign clients, these products will have bigger influence in the global market," Yang was quoted as saying.

Following crude oil, the Shanghai Futures Exchange will also launch a contract for marine bunker fuel, natural gas, gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, Yang said.

