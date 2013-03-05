BEIJING China published its economic blueprint for the year on Tuesday, targeting 7.5 percent growth in its gross domestic product that would keep the world's second-largest economy on an even keel.

The plan was presented to the annual session of the National People's Congress, China's parliament, by outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday before he hands over to his successor Li Keqiang. Below are highlights from the report.

ON ECONOMIC GROWTH, INFLATION:

"This year's economic growth target of around 7.5 percent is necessary and appropriate, and we need to work hard to achieve it."

"In the current stage, the role investment plays in promoting economic growth cannot be underestimated. Governmental investment is important in guiding non-governmental investment, but its share of the country's total investment is decreasing, so we must further relax controls over market access for non-governmental investment and stimulate it."

"There are relatively big inflationary pressures this year, mainly because there are pressures on China's land, labour, agricultural products and services. And major countries are stepping up loose monetary policy, so we can't overlook imported inflationary pressures."

ON MONETARY, FISCAL POLICY:

"We will strike a balance between promoting economic growth, stabilising prices and preventing financial risks."

"We will maintain reasonable growth in money supply and credit and appropriately expand the social financing aggregate."

"We will continue to implement pro-active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy to maintain continuity and stability and make policy more forward looking, targeted and flexible."

ON FX, INTEREST RATE REFORMS:

"We will steadily push forward market-oriented reforms in interest rates and the exchange rate, expand the use of the renminbi in cross-border trade settlements, gradually achieve convertibility of the renminbi under the capital account, deepen reforms of the financing and investment system and push price reforms.

"We have drafted reform plans for income distribution. We will study the detailed policy.

ON PROPERTY CONTROLS:

"We will strengthen property market adjustments and speed up construction of affordable housing. We will curb speculation and speculative demand. This year we will basically finish construction of 4.7 million units of affordable housing, and start building 6.3 million units.

ON CORRUPTION:

"We should unwaveringly combat corruption, strengthen political integrity, establish institutions to end the excessive concentration of power and lack of checks on power and ensure that officials are honest, government is clean and political affairs are handled with integrity."

"We should ensure that the powers of policy making, implementation and oversight both constrain each other and function in concert and that government bodies exercise their powers in accordance with statutory mandates and procedures."

ON TRADE, INVESTMENT OVERSEAS:

"China aims to boost total foreign trade by 8 percent this year."

"We should both keep exports stable and expand imports. We should raise the quality and returns of foreign trade rather than just increase its volume, and raise its overall competitive advantages instead of relying on cost and price advantages."

"We will continue to encourage companies to go out."

ON URBANISATION:

"We will actively and steadily push forward the healthy development of urbanisation."

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jonathan Standing)