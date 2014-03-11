BEIJING Following are comments from a media conference by Zhou Xiaochuan, the governor of the People's Bank of China, Deputy Governor Yi Gang, the head of China Banking Regulatory Commission, Shang Fulin, as well as the heads of China Insurance Regulatory Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

PBOC GOVERNOR ZHOU XIAOCHUAN

"Deposit rate liberalisation is on our agenda. Personally, I think it's very likely to be realised within one or two years.

"There are market forces pushing forward interest-rate liberalisation, and various types of emerging businesses have promoted interest-rate liberalisation.

"When the market looks for high-return opportunities, interest rates might go upward within a certain range. But finally, the interest rates will be decided by a balance in supply and demand.

"Generally speaking, to realise the internationalisation of the renminbi, or to push forward renminbi usage in trade and investment settlements, is a relatively long process."

