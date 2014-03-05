BEIJING The head of China's top economic planning body voiced confidence on Wednesday that the world's second-largest economy would meet its growth targets, though he acknowledged some risk factors including the red-hot property sector.

Xu Shaoshi, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told a briefing at China's annual parliament session that China would not pursue high growth rates for their own sake, but would also not let growth fall below the lower limit.

He said the lower limit was 7.5 percent. Earlier the government set an economic growth target for this year of around 7.5 percent, the same as last year.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)