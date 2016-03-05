BEIJING China's retail sales of consumer goods are expected to jump 11 percent in 2016, the state planning agency said on Saturday.

The National Development and Reform Commmission also said in its report released at the opening of China's parliament that it expected fixed-asset investment to rise about 10.5 percent this year.

It added that non-financial foreign direct investment in China would reach $128 billion (£90 billion) this year, while non-financial outward direct investment was expected to reach $130 billion, up 10 percent.

(Reporting by Adam Rose and Kathy Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)