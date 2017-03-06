BEIJING China will ensure prices stay basically stable this year while at the same time deepening price reform, a vice chairman at the state planner said on Monday.

China has many favourable conditions to achieve its consumer inflation target this year, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) vice chairman Ning Jizhe said at a news conference in Beijing.

Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is targeting around a 3 percent increase in the consumer price index (CPI) this year. Last year, CPI rose 2 percent.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)