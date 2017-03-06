HSBC sees fewer London jobs move on softer Brexit hopes
LONDON HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
BEIJING China will ensure prices stay basically stable this year while at the same time deepening price reform, a vice chairman at the state planner said on Monday.
China has many favourable conditions to achieve its consumer inflation target this year, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) vice chairman Ning Jizhe said at a news conference in Beijing.
Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is targeting around a 3 percent increase in the consumer price index (CPI) this year. Last year, CPI rose 2 percent.
LONDON World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank needs more clarity on what kind of debt relief Greece will get from its international creditors if it is to buy Greek government bonds as part of its monetary stimulus programme, a source close to the matter said.