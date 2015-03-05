BEIJING China's 2015 economic growth will meet the official target of around 7 percent, even though the economy faces headwinds, a senior government official said on Thursday.

"The global recovery is fragile and China's potential growth rate is changing after 30 years of rapid growth," Ning Jizhe, Minister of the Research Office of the State Council, told a news conference. "We are fully confident about achieving (the target) with support from many reforms and opening up measures."

Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report, outlining this year's economic growth target and other plans, at the opening of the country's annual parliamentary meeting earlier on Thursday. Ning, as head of the cabinet's research office, was involved in drafting the report.

"It's possible and necessary to meet the target," Ning said. China must also guarantee higher-quality economic growth and ensure job creation, he added. "If we can ensure quality and efficiency, it's better to have higher growth."

The government will speed up price reforms to meet this year's inflation target of around 3 percent, Ning said.

Some analysts believe the inflation target is too high given the deflationary pressure facing the economy. Consumer prices rose an annual 2 percent in 2014, far below the government target of 3.5 percent.

"Chinese prices are greatly affected by changes in global commodity prices, which are beyond our control," said Ning.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing By Nicholas Heath and Jason Subler)