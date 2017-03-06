BEIJING China will continue to cut excess capacity in the steel sector in 2018, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe said at a news conference on Monday.

China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, according to a state planner work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Randy Fabi)