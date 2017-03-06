HSBC sees fewer London jobs move on softer Brexit hopes
LONDON HSBC sees the chances of a hard Brexit receding after Britain's shock election result, which could result in fewer jobs moving out of London, its investment bank chief said.
BEIJING China will continue to cut excess capacity in the steel sector in 2018, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe said at a news conference on Monday.
China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, according to a state planner work report at the opening of the annual meeting of parliament.
LONDON World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank needs more clarity on what kind of debt relief Greece will get from its international creditors if it is to buy Greek government bonds as part of its monetary stimulus programme, a source close to the matter said.