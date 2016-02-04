A woman rides past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

SHANGHAI A senior researcher at China's central bank said China's economic growth would remain weak, and it may face increasing deflationary pressure.

Lu Lei, head of research at the People's Bank of China, said that China's economic stability could face rising risks from financial turbulence.

He said the government should take measures this year to prevent excessive volatility in money, currency and stock markets.

Lu's comments were made in an editorial posted on Thursday on the China Finance 40 Forum official webiste.

