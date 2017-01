BEIJING China and the Philippines will sign $13.5 billion (10.98 billion pounds) in deals during President Rodrigo Duterte's trip to China this week, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Thursday.

Lopez made the comment at a business forum after Chinese President Xi Jinping met Duterte and said his "milestone" visit could help "fully improve" ties, which have suffered from a territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

