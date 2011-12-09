SHANGHAI Some 370 passengers and crew were evacuated from a Cathay Pacific flight waiting to take off from Shanghai on Friday after smoke was detected in the cabin, the airline said.

A few suffered minor injuries as they escaped the Boeing 747 jumbo jet, bound for Hong Kong, by emergency chutes, the Hong Kong-based airline said.

Cathay said it was investigating the incident at Shanghai's Pudong international airport.

Cathay Pacific currently ranks as the world's second most profitable airline as measured by net profit and is regularly voted one of the world's most popular airlines.

