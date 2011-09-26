A 100 Yuan note is surrounded by other 100 Yuan notes in this picture illustration in Beijing March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI/BEIJING Financial markets appear to be betting that China will be forced to weaken its currency in the wake of mounting global uncertainties, but until authorities see a material threat to the country's exports, such a move is unlikely.

The yuan, or renminbi, dropped sharply on Friday in the offshore market, shedding nearly 2 percent and was heading for its biggest weekly decline. The offshore dollar/yuan forwards now imply a 1.33 percent depreciation in a year's time, a complete turnaround from just a week ago.

But these dramatic moves are more a result of position liquidation and adjustments as skittish investors rush to take profits where they can to cover losses elsewhere or simply to preserve capital, traders said.

"These markets are very tricky, the volatility is exceptional and you're seeing a spillover into the CNH over the last couple of days," said Paul Mackel, head of Asian currency research at HSBC in Hong Kong.

"I wouldn't say that anything has significantly changed for the outlook on the Chinese economy. We're not looking for a hard-landing scenario that should warrant such substantial weakening of the yuan right now."

Indeed, China enjoyed an enviable annual growth rate of 9.5 percent in the second quarter, while the country's inflation is still near three-year highs and well above the government's full-year target of 4 percent.

Earlier in the week, China's central bank (PBOC) fixed the mid-point of the yuan at a record high of 6.3772 per dollar even as other Asian currencies were falling, a clear signal that authorities still intend on guiding the yuan higher.

The yuan was fixed at 6.3840 per dollar on Friday, certainly nowhere near the fall to 6.8000 seen in the offshore market.

SLOWER APPRECIATION LIKELY

What China is likely to do in times of global market turmoil is to slow the yuan's appreciation against the dollar as it strengthens on a trade-weighted basis.

"It's typical of China to keep the yuan stable when the market is volatile, so we don't expect an immediate yuan depreciation," said a senior dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai.

"In the long run, however, China's yuan policy will have to follow the global market reality as its economy is now highly integrated with the global economy."

For China to take drastic action including repegging the yuan to the dollar, as it did during the global financial crisis in 2008, there have to be clear signs that its exports will be severely impacted.

"If the global economic and market turmoil persists and consequently hits China's exports, the government cannot hold on to the stable yuan policy in the long term, and a yuan weakening against the dollar in a year's time is still possible," said Liu Dongliang, currency strategist at China Merchants Bank in Shenzhen.

China has deliberately shrouded its yuan policy in an effort to deter speculation about non-stop appreciation and Beijing has at times adopted a strategy of two-steps-forward, one-step-back.

But the yuan's adjustment is part of a medium-term process aimed at rebalancing the world's second biggest economy and at ultimately giving the authorities more control over monetary conditions, said Robert Minikin, strategist at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.

"The fact that the yuan moves are gradual means that they can be persistent and push through even given modest changes in the environment," Minikin said. "For the moment, our central view is the global economy is muddling through, so we think they'll keep the yuan on an appreciation path."

(Editing by Kavita Chandran and Richard Borsuk)