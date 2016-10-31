U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIJING A former senior official at China's National Security Commission was appointed as both the acting mayor and the deputy mayor of the capital city of Beijing, state media reported on Monday.
Beijing Daily, an official newspaper affiliated to the Communist Party, said the decision to appoint Cai Qi, a former standing vice director of the commission, was approved by the standing committee of the city's congress.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.