BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it had "no information" to offer after Cambodia said it had detained a French man linked to a politician and his wife embroiled in China's worst political scandal in decades.

"I have no information about that to provide to you," ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a daily news briefing.

The French architect, Patrick Henri Devillers, 52, had business ties to the family of the deposed Chinese politician Bo Xilai and his wife Gu Kailai. Gu has been named as a suspect in the murder in November of British businessman Neil Heywood, who also had business ties with her and Bo.

China has not publicly said whether Devillers is accused of any crime. Neither Bo nor his wife have been seen in public since mid-March, when he was stripped of his post as Communist Party secretary of Chongqing in southwest China.

