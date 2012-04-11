Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) walks with the CEO of Garuda Indonesia Emirsyah Satar (L) at Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta April 11, 2012. Cameron is in Indonesia as part of his tour to Japan and Southeast Asia, accompanied by a delegation of 35 business... REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he was pleased by China's investigation into the death of a British businessman, which has resulted in the arrest of a top Chinese politician's wife.

"We did ask the Chinese to hold an investigation and we are pleased they are now doing that and I stand ready to cooperate in any way we can," Cameron said, speaking to reporters in Indonesia on the second leg of a tour around Asia to promote business.

"It's very important we get to the bottom of what happened in this very disturbing case," he added.

On Tuesday, China's official Xinhua news agency said evidence from a reinvestigation of the death of businessman Neil Heywood indicated he had been murdered and named Gu Kailai, wife of senior Communist Party politician Bo Xilai, and an assistant in their household as suspects.

The Communist Party has suspended Bo from its Central Committee and its Politburo, Xinhua added.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas)