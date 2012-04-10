China's former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo Xilai looks on during a meeting at the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in this March 6, 2010 file photo. China's Communist... REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING The wife of the former high-flying Communist Party chief of China's Chongqing city is suspected in the murder of British national Neil Heywood, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.

Former party chief in the city, Bo Xilai, has been suspended from top party bodies, state media said.

Evidence gathered during a police investigation indicated that Heywood's death was homicide and that Bo's wife, Gu Kalai, and an orderly at the Bo's home are "highly suspected," reported Xinhua.

A separate item on Xinhua said that Bo has been suspended from membership China's elite Central Committee and Politburo. Bo is suspected of "serious discipline violations," said Xinhua.

The Central Committee is a council of some 200 senior officials who meet about once a year and the Politburo is a more powerful body of about two dozen Central Committee members.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Don Durfee and Chris Buckley; Editing by Robert Birsel)