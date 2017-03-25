BEIJING China has captured 2,566 fugitives who had fled to more than 90 countries and regions and recovered 8.6 billion yuan (1 billion pounds) of illicit funds from 2014 to 2016, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Among them, 1,283 turned themselves in or were persuaded to return to China, Xinhua reported, citing a statement issued by the office in charge of pursuing fugitives under the central anti-graft coordination group.

A total of 410 were members of the Communist Party or official staff.

So far, 39 suspects of China's 100 most-wanted have returned, according to the Xinhua report.

As part of President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption campaign "Sky Net", China published a list of 100 most-wanted fugitives in 2015, all subject to Interpol red notice arrest warrants.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Mark Potter)