SHANGHAI China's president Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China's more than two year anti-corruption drive was showing good results and the Communist Party Central Committee remains determined to fight graft, the state news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

"Party members should maintain confidence in the Communist Party of China [CPC] Central Committee's anti-corruption volition," Xi said at a meeting of China's anti-graft watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, according to Xinhua late on Tuesday.

The president added that anti-corruption efforts should not be relaxed in 2016.

Scores of top officials in the ruling Communist Party, the government, the military and state-owned companies have been brought down in a sweeping anti-graft campaign in the past three years since President Xi Jinping came to power.

Nonetheless some analysts have raised concerns that the ongoing anti-graft drive is contributing to already meagre investment growth in China over the past year, as some officials are afraid to approve projects for fear of corruption accusations.

