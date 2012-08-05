Trump to speak with May - White House
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will speak in a call scheduled for later on Tuesday, the White House said.
LONDON British diplomats will be allowed to attend the trial of the wife of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai for the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood, the Foreign Office said on Saturday.
"I can confirm that we will be attending the trial," a spokesman said.
Diplomatic sources said it was unusual for China to allow British diplomats to be present at such a sensitive hearing, particularly when no UK citizen was on trial.
Heywood was found dead in a hotel room last November in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, where Bo was the former Communist Party leader.
Chinese authorities at first blamed the death on excessive alcohol consumption but later accused Bo's wife Gu Kailai and an aide of poisoning Heywood.
Bo has been suspended from top party bodies and his wife theoretically faces execution if she is convicted of murder at the trial this month.
The British Foreign Office said last month: "We are dedicated to seeking justice for Neil Heywood and his family and we will be following developments closely."
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Stephen Powell)
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.
LONDON Britain has summoned North Korea's ambassador to express its condemnation of the country's weekend ballistic missile launch, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.