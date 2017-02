BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping showed off the common touch on Saturday with a surprise visit to a steamed bun restaurant in Beijing where he paid for his food and happily chatted to surprised customers.

In pictures widely shared on China's Twitter-like microblogging service Sina Weibo, and confirmed by state media, Xi could be seen lining up for his food and posing for photographs, apparently not surrounded by the high security which normally accompanies visits by top leaders.

While such interactions are considered run-of-the-mill in Western countries, they are highly unusual for senior Chinese officials, more used as they are to scenarios carefully stage-managed by the Communist Party's propaganda arm.

Since coming to power as party boss in November and president in March, Xi has demanded officials cut down on waste and extravagance and get closer to the people, as part of a broader campaign to root out pervasive corruption.

State media said that Xi's meal of steamed buns, fried liver and stir-fried greens cost 21 yuan (2.1 pounds), a far cry from the expensive banquets Chinese officials are better known for.

"Uncle Xi is showing that he is one of the people. I approve," wrote one Weibo user.

