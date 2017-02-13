Rodman returns from 'really good' North Korea trip
BEIJING Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman arrived in Beijing on Saturday after what he said was a "really good" 5-day trip to North Korea.
SHANGHAI Chinese cities that sit on three pollution "highways" have been told to coordinate efforts to reduce emissions, as Beijing and the country's northeast regions brace for another bout of heavy smog this week, state media reported on Monday.
There are 20 cities which sit on three western, central and eastern routes on which air-borne pollutants travel north due to geological and meteorological conditions, the China Daily newspaper said citing the Ministry of Environment.
Tackling emissions in cities such as Anyang and Tangshan will reduce the severity of air pollution in neighbouring areas and help Beijing reach its ambitious target this year to reduce the daily concentration of PM2.5 harmful breathable particles to 60 micrograms per cubic metre from 73 in 2016, it said.
China is in the third year of a "war on pollution", which is a sensitive topic that has spurred public protests every year about environmental degradation, particularly from factories.
Xinhua reported late on Sunday that a new round of air pollution is expected to hit the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region this week, which will also filter to other parts of north-eastern and eastern China.
The environment ministry also said that pollutants discharged from chimneys taller than 45 metres (135 feet) in cities along the routes can reach the capital within hours, and that the ministry sent inspection teams to more than 1,000 factories last year to try to tackle this issue.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Michael Perry)
BEIJING Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman arrived in Beijing on Saturday after what he said was a "really good" 5-day trip to North Korea.
PANAMA CITY China and Panama sped up efforts in recent weeks to establish diplomatic ties, urged on by business leaders in both nations who for years advocated cutting the relationship with Taiwan in favour of Beijing, officials said.
BEIJING At one of the most treacherous and least restored stretches of China's Great Wall, a line of pack mules halted upon emerging from the gloom of a dense forest draped in mist and dew.