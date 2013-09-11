China's Premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan (L) during the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the ''Summer Davos'', in Dalian, Liaoning province, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

DALIAN, China China's economy is stable, local government debts are under control and the leadership will push ahead with reforms, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Li also told government leaders and company executives at a forum in the northeastern port city of Dalian that the country will keep its monetary policy stable even if capital markets show volatility.

"China is at a critical stage of restructuring and updating its economy. China's economic fundamentals are good and economic operations are stable," Li said.

He reiterated that the Chinese government will safeguard the lower limits of growth and employment, without giving specific numbers.

While protecting growth, China will also speed up reforms, including liberalising interest rates and increasing efforts to boost consumption, he added.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)