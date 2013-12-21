Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China aims to start building at least 6 million units of public housing next year, state media said on Saturday, reinforcing a government effort to supply more low-cost homes to counter record property prices.
But next year's target is lower than the 2013 objective, even though China built more public homes this year than it had planned, Xinhua said, citing the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.
The country began building 6.7 million units of public homes this year and has completed 80 percent of them, Xinhua said. The government had intended to start work on 6.3 million units in 2013 and finish building three-quarters of them.
Large-scale construction of public homes in China not only supports growth in the world's second-largest economy, it also helps to quell discontent over soaring house prices.
Yet some have in the past criticised China's public homes - also known as affordable housing - as being ineffective because they say good apartments are set aside for officials, leaving poorly built ones for the public.
China's house prices rose at their fastest pace on record last month in defiance of a four-year government campaign to calm an exuberant property market.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.