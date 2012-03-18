Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
BEIJING Average annual home prices in China's 70 major cities remained unchanged in February from a year ago, easing from a rise of 0.5 percent in January, according to Reuters' calculation using official data published on Sunday.
In month-on-month terms, home prices fell 0.1 percent on average in these cities, the fifth consecutive decline in the history of the index. It dropped 0.2 percent in January from a month earlier.
The NBS said new home prices fell 0.4 percent in both Beijing and Shanghai last month from a year earlier, the first time since China started tightening the property sector two years ago.
In January, they rose 0.1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, from a year earlier.
Month-on-month, home price in February fell 0.1 percent in Beijing and slipped 0.2 percent in Shanghai.
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Don Durfee, editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said insider trading allegations against him would prove unfounded, given he had no role in determining the timing of his share purchases ahead of the announcement of merger plans with the London Stock Exchange .
LONDON Britain's Cobham missed a profit target that had already been repeatedly lowered and took a charge on a troubled contract with Boeing, capping "an incredibly turbulent and disappointing year" for the defence and aerospace group.