German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
HONG KONG Hong Kong blocked a group of Chinese activists from embarking upon what was believed to be a voyage to disputed islands in the East China Sea on Wednesday, preventing a diplomatic run in with Japan.
The 15 Hong Kong and Chinese activists and crew loaded food, protest banners and other supplies onto their fishing vessel, Kai Fung No. 2, early on Wednesday claiming they were going "fishing" in the Spratly islands straddling the strategic sea lanes of the South China Sea.
Marine Department officials inspecting their vessel, however, read out a notice warning them to only operate in Hong Kong waters while citing news reports suggesting they were in fact headed for the rocky, uninhabited islands claimed by China and Japan in the East China Sea. The islands are called the Diaoyu in Chinese and the Senkaku by Japan.
Last August a group of activists from Hong Kong eluded Japanese coastguard vessels to land on the disputed islets.
The activists waved Taiwanese and Chinese flags upon landing before being detained by Japanese authorities for several days, triggering a diplomatic spat at a time of tension between Beijing and Tokyo.
Ties between Asia's two largest economies deteriorated sharply after Japan bought three of the disputed East China Sea islets from a private owner in September 2012, sparking protests and boycotts of Japanese goods across China.
Reporting by James Pomfret and Greg Torode
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.