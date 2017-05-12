People are seen near collapsed houses after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Taxkorgan County, Kashgar Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Collapsed houses are seen after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Taxkorgan County, Kashgar Prefecture, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A temporary shelter is pictured after an earthquake struck Taxkorgan county, Kashgar prefecture in Xinjiang, China May 11, 2017. Picture taken May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI Eight people were killed when an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck in China's northwest Xinjiang region on Thursday, the official Xinhua news agency said, with photographs online also showing damaged buildings.

The China Earthquake Administration (CEA) said the quake occurred in the remote Taxkorgan County area of Kashgar Prefecture at a depth of 8 km (5 miles). Xinhua said in a microblog post 11 people were also injured.

Xinjiang is frequently jolted by earthquakes, most of which cause little damage.

Xinhua also reported that some building walls had been cracked or had collapsed and that casualty figures were still being compiled.

