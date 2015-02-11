TANGSHAN, China China is in talks with 28 countries including the United States, Russia and Brazil about high-speed rail projects, state-backed trainmaker China CNR said on Wednesday.

The company, which said it was one of the participants in the country's high-speed rail push, made the comments during a government-organised visit to one of its factories in Tangshan City in north-eastern China.

CNR said its overseas sales amounted to $3 billion last year, up 68.6 percent from the previous year, and that its equipment has been sold to 84 countries and regions.

(Reporting by Fang Yan, Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)