SHANGHAI Six Chinese carmakers will recall more than 300,000 vehicles due to a fuel pump defect that could cause oil leaks, China's quality watchdog said on Wednesday.

The defective auto parts were supplied by United Automotive Electronic Systems Co Ltd, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

United Automotive is a joint venture of Germany's Robert Bosch and Zhong-Lian Automotive Electronics Co Ltd.

The carmakers, which include Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd, Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, will recall a total of 304,935 vehicles, the watchdog said.

A China-based spokesman for United Automotive said the company was aware of the recall but had no immediate further comment.

