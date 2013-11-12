China's President Xi Jinping speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BEIJING China's leaders have approved a reform agenda for the next decade at the end of a four-day closed-door meeting, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

The 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday approved a decision on "major issues concerning comprehensively deepening reforms", Xinhua said in a dispatch. More details are expected to follow.

President Xi Jinping delivered a work report at the third Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee, which began on Saturday, it added.

Chinese leaders are trying to overhaul the world's second-largest economy as it loses steam with preserving stability and to reinforce the Communist Party's power.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao)