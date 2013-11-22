China's government is finalising a policy to allow greater third-party access to its gas pipeline network, which is dominated by big state firms.

The plan is one of the steps China is taking to boost supply. China is the world's top energy user but only the fourth-largest gas consumer. Gas accounts for 5 percent of China's energy consumption, way below the global average of 21 percent.

Natural gas use in China is forecast to triple by 2020.

The following lists the main points in a draft policy document that the National Development and Reform Commission circulated to gas industry participants in August to solicit feedback.

* Principal aim: to guarantee supply and enhance regulatory supervision to establish a competitive and orderly natural gas market.

* Infrastructure covered: gas pipelines, storage facilities, LNG receiving terminals, gas liquefaction and compression facilities.

* Government responsibility: the state encourages and supports investment from a variety of sources to build natural gas infrastructure. Local authorities shall provide support in terms of site planning and land approval for such projects. The top energy authority - which the industry refers to as the National Energy Administration - will act as the supervisory body.

* Non-discriminating service: operators should report to energy authorities on their capacity and procedures to provide third-party services. Operators must not use their dominance over infrastructure to squeeze other gas firms. When they have the capacity to do so, operators must not refuse provision of service to qualified users, or make unreasonable demands.

* Independent accounting: operators which are also involved in gas sales should have separate accounting for sales and infrastructure use.

* Energy authorities will develop a trading platform for use of natural gas infrastructure.

