SHANGHAI/BEIJING China has pursued a busy regulatory reform agenda as it gradually opened up its economy, easing controls over key sectors and prices, and launching a fledgling offshore market for the yuan in Hong Kong.

A raft of further reforms are in the pipeline, but analysts say progress will begin to slow next year as China prepares for a sweeping leadership reshuffle at the 18th Communist Party Congress in late 2012.

Many ranking leaders are retiring and the younger generation due to replace them will be averse to bold but risky initiatives before being confirmed in new government posts, expected to be rubber stamped by parliament in March 2013.

Timeframes below reflect current market expectations, but prospects for change will grower dimmer next year as the congress approaches.

Following are details of key reforms in the pipeline and their potential barriers:

REFORM: Further forex liberalisation, potentially starting with widening the yuan/dollar trading band

IMPACT: China has pledged to continue to make the yuan more market-oriented, and one of the next steps expected by market players is to widen the yuan's daily trading band against the dollar, currently set at 0.5 percent.

That could be a further step towards the long term goal of making the yuan fully convertible under the capital account, on the route to which other reforms such as introducing more forex derivatives also would be introduced.

BARRIERS: There are worries that a widening of the trading band may spark speculation that China will allow the yuan to appreciate at a fast pace, fanning inflows of speculative cash.

TIMEFRAME: Could be launched as early as later this year.

REFORM: Launch of more financial derivatives

IMPACT: China is considering deepening its markets by launching a slew of new financial derivatives, such as those linked to the yuan's exchange rate, based on foreign currencies including the dollar, yen and euro, or derived from international bonds and Chinese bank interest rates.

BARRIERS: The government is wary of potential risks, in particular because China's financial supervisory mechanisms are still fledgling, with unsophisticated laws and rules and often loose implementation.

TIMEFRAME: Individual products could be launched gradually at any time but will likely be done step by step.

REFORM: Let local governments issue municipal bonds

IMPACT: Beijing hopes that allowing provincial, city and other local governments to issue bonds directly will bring greater transparency to their finances and discipline to their investments in infrastructure.

BARRIERS: Recently, concern has spread in the market that local governments and their financing vehicles could default on debts. At least a portion of the debt owed indirectly by local governments appears to be at risk of default. Beijing may have to clear the existing debt before launching the reform.

TIMEFRAME: Late this year or next year.

REFORM: International board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange

IMPACT: Shanghai's exchange is considering launching a new "international board" that will allow foreign companies and "red-chip" Chinese companies (those incorporated and listed overseas) to list and give Chinese investors direct access to foreign firms' shares.

BARRIER: Local media have said that regulators are still working out which currency the shares would be denominated in, as well as any currency conversion restrictions.

TIMETABLE: As soon as this year.

REFORM: Tweaks to resource pricing, taxes

IMPACT: The National Development and Reform Commission has indicated it will accelerate reforms to resource prices. It could also tweak taxes for oil, gas and coal resources.

Analysts say changes to resource taxes could boost local governments' revenues. China is also in the process of "perfecting" its oil pricing policy, which could lead to more frequent changes in retail fuel prices.

BARRIERS: Inflationary pressures could prompt authorities to hold off on introducing reforms that would push up prices in the short term.

TIMEFRAME: Possibly this year for some changes.

REFORM: Let banks lend money to brokers to trade stocks

IMPACT: The reform will allow banks, funds and insurance firms to lend money and securities to brokerages, which will lend them to their clients for margin trading. Selected brokerages can do margin trading and short selling using their own funds. The reform would greatly expand these businesses.

BARRIERS: China will take the step only when the government sees the reform will not endanger the safety of its banks.

TIMEFRAME: As early as this year.

REFORM: New financial SOE oversight body

IMPACT: The State Council, or cabinet, is considering a proposal to create a ministerial-level body to manage its state-controlled financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, insurers, trust firms and funds. This would enable closer oversight of the key sector.

TIMEFRAME: If approved, the overseer for financial institutions is likely to be set up in 2013.

REFORM: Restructuring of sovereign wealth fund

IMPACT: The cabinet is studying a plan to split China Investment Corp (CIC) -- the country's sovereign wealth fund -- from its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Huijin Investment Ltd, as part of a restructuring to boost accountability.

TIMEFRAME: No timetable

REFORM: Grain security bill

IMPACT: Parliament is studying a grain security bill to strengthen the responsibility of local government officials to boost grain production to ensure ample supplies for the world's most populous nation.

TIMEFRAME: No timetable

