HONG KONG China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd (0291.HK) expects approval from China's anti-monopoly authority for its SABMiller PLC's SAB.L deal, the company's chief financial officer said.

"We don't see any obstacle so far in getting a green light from China authorities," Chief Financial Officer Tomakin Lai told reporters in Hong Kong on Wednesday. "We are confident that the deal can eventually get approval."

Lai declined to give a time frame for when the approval would be granted.

The owner of Snow, the world's biggest-selling beer brand by volume, said earlier on Wednesday it sought to raise HK$9.51 billion (1 billion pounds) via a deeply discounted rights offer to part-fund the purchase of SABMiller PLC's stake in their joint venture.

