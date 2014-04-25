HONG KONG Chinese authorities detained last week two senior executives at units of China Resources Holding Co. Ltd CHRESR.UL, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, as the chairman of the state-run conglomerate is being investigated for corruption.

Wang Hongkun, an executive director of China Resources Land (1109.HK) and Wu Ding, chief executive of China Resources Capital Holdings, were detained last Thursday, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Resources Land, in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse this week, had said Wang had resigned due to personal health reasons. It declined to comment on the newspaper report.

A Hong Kong-based spokesperson at parent company China Resources Holdings also declined to comment. China Resources Capital executives were not immediately available to comment.

China Resources Holding has businesses spanning energy land and consumer products and services in mainland China and Hong Kong.

Last week, China's top anti-corruption body said it was investigating its chairman, Song Lin, for a "serious violation of discipline". Violation of discipline is official jargon for corruption activities. Song has denied the allegations.

China Resources Holdings said this week it had appointed Fu Yuning, a former chairman of China Merchants Group, as its new chairman.

Several Chinese executives are being investigated for alleged graft as President Xi Jingping intensifies a crackdown on corruption.

The Hong Kong-listed units of China Resources Holdings include China Resources Enterprise Ltd (0291.HK), China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd (0836.HK), China Resources Land Ltd (1109.HK), China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd (1313.HK), and China Resources Gas Group Ltd (1193.HK).

(Reporting By Alice Woodhouse and Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)