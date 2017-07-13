FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
China should allow Liu's wife to travel abroad, German minister says
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
July 13, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 15 hours ago

China should allow Liu's wife to travel abroad, German minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - China should allow the wife of late dissident Liu Xiaobo and her brother to leave the country to come to Germany or any other country they wish, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.

Gabriel said Liu, who had late-stage liver cancer and died on Thursday, and his wife Liu Xia had wanted to come to Germany.

"I regret it deeply that this wish did not materialise," Gabriel said in a statement. "China now has the responsibility to quickly, transparently and plausibly answer the question of whether the cancer could not have been identified much earlier."

Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.