FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
Merkel hails China's Liu as a courageous civil rights fighter
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
ECB wary of putting end date on QE - sources
ECB wary of putting end date on QE - sources
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
July 13, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 18 hours ago

Merkel hails China's Liu as a courageous civil rights fighter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died on Thursday in China after not being allowed to leave the country for treatment for cancer, as a "courageous fighter for civil rights and freedom of expression".

Merkel's spokesman also tweeted the chancellor as sending her deep condolences to the family of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Germany had on Wednesday urged China to allow him to leave the country to receive medical treatment abroad.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Joseph Nasr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.