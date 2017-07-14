FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China should lift restrictions on Liu Xiaobo's widow - Nobel committee
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 10:10 AM / a day ago

China should lift restrictions on Liu Xiaobo's widow - Nobel committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, said on Friday it was "deeply worried" about the situation of Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, after his death on Thursday.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee is deeply worried about Liu Xia's situation in the aftermath of her husband's tragic death," Olav Njoelstad, the secretary of the committee, said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"We call upon Chinese authorities to lift all restrictions they have put upon her. If she wants to leave China, there is no justification for denying her the opportunity to do so." 

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Williams

