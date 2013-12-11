SHANGHAI The regulator of China's state-owned businesses is considering creating new bureaucracies to restructure and invest in state firms, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, a move interpreted as a means to improve efficiency without abandoning control.

The new institutions would be part of Beijing's latest reform effort to both increase the role of market forces in pricing resources while still preserving a leadership role for state firms.

They would also seek to alleviate entrenched industrial overcapacity aggravated by state firms over-investing.

Analysts say Beijing hopes to move toward a more efficient model of state ownership, possibly modelled on Singapore, where the state retains ownership but management is focused on getting returns on investment than serving myriad policy goals.

Without quoting named sources, the Journal said the regulator was considering three new "management platforms" for state-owned assets, to facilitate investment in research and innovation, assist with sectoral restructuring, and operational management.

According to the report, the first platform would focus on "natural monopolies," such as energy and telecommunications, to ensure safeguards and public interest while driving research and innovation.

The second platform would be more of an investment holding company focused on state-owned firms in multiple industries, in particular energy, real estate, pharmaceuticals and finance -- which would operate similarly to Singapore's Temasek TEM.UL investment entity.

The third platform would focus more on operational control through purchases of equity shares in state-run firms.

The report said this could result in the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission unit purchasing shares in listed state-run companies to help with "liquidity."

Such investments could mean more state money being injected into Chinese listed firms, but domestic stock markets did not appear to respond well to the news, with major indexes down over 1 percent at time of reporting.

Economists have also pointed out that some of the primary sources of state-owned companies' monopoly power are being withdrawn by regulators at the central bank.

Access to cheap capital from state-run banks, for example, could be made more difficult once deposit rates are liberalised, and at the same time the Beijing is requiring them to pay out more in dividends to the state.

The Journal report coincides with news China is revising the country's securities law and writing a futures law as the government moves to implement ambitious financial reform goals approved by top leaders last month.

(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)