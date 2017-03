BEIJING A Chinese fishing boat seized by unidentified armed men was in waters close to Half Moon Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, China's Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

"Several armed men forced themselves onto the boat and fired four or five shots in the air. They then took control of the boat," Xinhua said.

The shoal is some 100 km (60 miles) from the Philippines' Palawan island.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)