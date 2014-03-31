BEIJING China will crack down on videos and audio recordings that promote terrorism, religious extremism and separatism, the government said on Monday.

The notice, published by judicial, cultural and public security organs, said it is forbidden to spread such video and audio recordings on the web, via mobile phone, on social media and online marketplaces, among other means.

Early this month, 29 people were knifed to death at a train station in the southern city of Kunming, an attack that China says was carried out by extremists from the far western region of Xinjiang, home to the Uighur ethnic minority group.

China says it faces violent threats from separatist militants in the region, who it says are motivated by religious extremism.

Exiled Uighur rights advocates say China's own repressive policies, which make it difficult for Uighurs to practice religion, maintain their traditions and enter certain professions, are to blame for stoking resentment. Beijing has reacted with anger at this suggestion.

