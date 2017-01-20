BEIJING China's largest city Shanghai has named a former judge as mayor, one of the most senior provincial positions in the country, the local government announced on Friday.

Ying Yong, 59, had previously run the city's top court and the ruling Communist Party's local organisation department, according to the Shanghai government's post on its microblog.

He replaces Yang Xiong, who resigned earlier in the week, according to news reports.

Ying's appointment comes amid a nationwide reshuffle of upper echelon officials ahead of a key meeting of Communist Party elite later this year.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch Writing by Lusha Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)