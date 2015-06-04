A paramilitary solider stands guard on the banks near the site of a sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. Hundreds of relatives of passengers from a Chinese cruise ship that foundered on the Yangtze River gathered in a public square in Jianli on Thursday clutching candles and flowers, as rescue officials began the arduous task of righting the vessel. The transport ministry said the operation to start righting the ship, which overturned during a freak tornado, would start at 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday. REUTERS/Aly Song

A relative of a missing passenger aboard a capsized ship cries on the banks of the Jianli section of Yangtze River in Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. Hundreds of relatives of passengers from a Chinese cruise ship that foundered on the Yangtze River gathered in a public square in Jianli on Thursday clutching candles and flowers, as rescue officials began the arduous task of righting the vessel. The transport ministry said the operation to start righting the ship, which overturned during a freak tornado, would start at 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday. REUTERS/Aly Song

Family members of passengers of a sunken cruise ship cry after marching toward the site of the sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Local residents pray at a candlelight vigil to pay their respect to the passengers of the sunken cruise ship Eastern Star on the Yangtze River, at a public square in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Local residents pray at a candlelight vigil to pay their respects to the passengers of the sunken cruise ship on the Yangtze River, at a public square in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Paramilitary soliders ride boats near the site of a sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. Hundreds of relatives of passengers from a Chinese cruise ship that foundered on the Yangtze River gathered in a public square in Jianli on Thursday clutching candles and flowers, as rescue officials began the arduous task of righting the vessel. The transport ministry said the operation to start righting the ship, which overturned during a freak tornado, would start at 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday. REUTERS/Aly Song

A relative of a missing passenger aboard the capsized ship Eastern Star (R) reacts next to paramilitary police blocking civilians' access to an area nearby the site of the sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A relative of a missing passenger aboard a capsized ship cries on the banks of the Jianli section of Yangtze River in Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Paramilitary soliders walk on the banks as they wait to transport bodies near the site of a sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of a missing passenger aboard a capsized ship cry on the banks of the Jianli section of Yangtze River in Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Relatives of missing passengers aboard a capsized ship cry on the banks of the Jianli section of Yangtze River in Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

JIANLI, China The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship that capsized on the Yangtze River has climbed to 82, state media said on Friday, as authorities began righting the vessel and said there was no chance of finding anyone else alive.

The rescue mission has become an operation to recover hundreds of bodies from the ship, which was carrying 456 people when it overturned in a freak tornado on Monday night. Only 14 survivors have been found, including the captain.

"In a situation in which the overall judgement is that there is no chance of people being alive, we could start the work of righting the boat," transport ministry spokesman Xu Chengguang told a news conference late on Thursday.

Rescuers, many from the military, worked through the night to right the ship. Pictures on state television showed the ship, which had capsized completely, now lying on its side.

More than 200 divers have groped through murky water after cutting through the hull, searching every cabin on board, but have found no more survivors.

The weather is expected to improve on Friday, after days of heavy rain, which should help rescuers.

"We are already mentally prepared," said a 33-year-old woman surnamed Gao, whose 58-year-old mother was on board the ship.

Underscoring the sensitivity of the disaster, the ruling Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee, China's apex of power, called on local authorities to take measures to help grieving families and to "earnestly safeguard social stability".

Some family members have expressed anger at the scarcity of information, and many have come to Jianli county in Hubei province where the incident happened.

Hundreds of people, their eyes brimming with tears, knelt in the centre of a square in Jianli city on Thursday night clutching candles and flowers.

Hu Kaihong, a government spokesman, told a news briefing there were now more than 1,200 family members in Jianli.

Relatives have asked the government to release the names of survivors and the 82 confirmed deaths so far, and questioned why most of those rescued were crew members.

Some have demanded to know why the boat did not dock in the storm, and how the rescued captain and crew members had time to put on life vests but did not sound any alarm.

Beijing has pledged that there would be "no cover-up" of an investigation.

Police have detained the captain and chief engineer for questioning. An initial investigation found the ship was not overloaded and had enough life vests on board.

(Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)