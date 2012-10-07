Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
SHANGHAI Investors are betting that many Chinese companies listed on overseas exchanges will lose substantial value, with green energy and technology companies -- two sectors championed by the government as key to China's transition from a low-cost manufacturer -- among the most targeted.
The following companies are Chinese mainland-based firms with American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) that trade on U.S. exchanges, excluding over-the-counter "pink sheet" tickers and China-based companies that listed directly without using an ADR.
According to data provider Markit, shares in these companies had utilisation ratios higher than 60 percent as of September 21. High utilisation ratios usually imply a high degree of short interest in a stock. The net utilisation ratio of all companies comprising the S&P 500 was 3.9 percent.
Name
1) China New Borun
2) Lentuo International
3) Renren
4) E-Commerce China Dangdang
5) LDK Solar Co
6) China Distance Education Holdings
7) Guangshen Railway
8) Suntech Power Holding
9) Aluminum Corp of China
10) China Sunergy
11) Jinkosolar Holding
12) Sky-Mobi
13) Nq Mobile
14) Yingli Green Energy Holding
15) Trina Solar
16) Qihoo 360 Technology Co
17) Spreadtrum Communications
18) China Kanghui Holdings
Source: Markit, Thomson Reuters
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Mair)
