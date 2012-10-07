SHANGHAI Investors are betting that many Chinese companies listed on overseas exchanges will lose substantial value, with green energy and technology companies -- two sectors championed by the government as key to China's transition from a low-cost manufacturer -- among the most targeted.

The following companies are Chinese mainland-based firms with American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) that trade on U.S. exchanges, excluding over-the-counter "pink sheet" tickers and China-based companies that listed directly without using an ADR.

According to data provider Markit, shares in these companies had utilisation ratios higher than 60 percent as of September 21. High utilisation ratios usually imply a high degree of short interest in a stock. The net utilisation ratio of all companies comprising the S&P 500 was 3.9 percent.

Name

1) China New Borun

2) Lentuo International

3) Renren

4) E-Commerce China Dangdang

5) LDK Solar Co

6) China Distance Education Holdings

7) Guangshen Railway

8) Suntech Power Holding

9) Aluminum Corp of China

10) China Sunergy

11) Jinkosolar Holding

12) Sky-Mobi

13) Nq Mobile

14) Yingli Green Energy Holding

15) Trina Solar

16) Qihoo 360 Technology Co

17) Spreadtrum Communications

18) China Kanghui Holdings

Source: Markit, Thomson Reuters

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Mair)