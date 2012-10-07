SHANGHAI Investors are betting that many Chinese companies listed on overseas exchanges will lose substantial value, with green energy and technology companies -- two sectors championed by the government as key to China's transition from a low-cost manufacturer -- among the most targeted.
The following companies are Chinese mainland-based firms listed in Hong Kong that had utilisation ratios higher than 60 percent, according to Markit data viewed September 21.
High utilisation ratios usually imply a high degree of short interest in a stock. The net UR of all companies comprising the Hang Seng Index .HSI was 5.89 percent.
Name
1) Aluminum Corp Of China
2) Citic Pacific
3) China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining
4) Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group
5) China Lumena New Materials Corp
6) China Yurun Food Group
7) Evergrande Real Estate Group
8) China Cosco Holdings
9) China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings
10) BYD
11) Hidili Industry International Development
12) China National Building Material
13) China Minsheng Banking Corp
14) Lonking Holding
15) Guangzhou R&F Properties
16) Geely Automobile Holdings
17) Renhe Commercial Holdings
18) Dongyue Group
19) Degrees International
20) CSR Corp
21) Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology
22) Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd
23) Zte Corp
24) China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings
Source: Markit, Thomson Reuters
(Reporting by Virkam Subheday; Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Mair)