SHANGHAI Investors are betting that many Chinese companies listed on overseas exchanges will lose substantial value, with green energy and technology companies -- two sectors championed by the government as key to China's transition from a low-cost manufacturer -- among the most targeted.

The following companies are Chinese mainland-based firms listed in Hong Kong that had utilisation ratios higher than 60 percent, according to Markit data viewed September 21.

High utilisation ratios usually imply a high degree of short interest in a stock. The net UR of all companies comprising the Hang Seng Index .HSI was 5.89 percent.

Name

1) Aluminum Corp Of China

2) Citic Pacific

3) China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining

4) Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group

5) China Lumena New Materials Corp

6) China Yurun Food Group

7) Evergrande Real Estate Group

8) China Cosco Holdings

9) China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings

10) BYD

11) Hidili Industry International Development

12) China National Building Material

13) China Minsheng Banking Corp

14) Lonking Holding

15) Guangzhou R&F Properties

16) Geely Automobile Holdings

17) Renhe Commercial Holdings

18) Dongyue Group

19) Degrees International

20) CSR Corp

21) Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology

22) Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd

23) Zte Corp

24) China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings

Source: Markit, Thomson Reuters

(Reporting by Virkam Subheday; Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by John Mair)