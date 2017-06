A paramilitary policemen secures the venue of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING China will import $2 trillion (1.55 trillion pounds) worth of products from countries participating in its Belt and Road initiative over the next five years, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said at a summit on the programme.

He also said China will promote free trade talks and push forward with negotiations to form the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a China-backed trading pact.

