A paramilitary policemen secures the venue of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING China hopes to boost financing cooperation with members of its new Silk Road programme, also known as the Belt and Road initiative, the country's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Sunday.

Greater use of local currencies under the Belt and Road initiative will help cut costs and boost financial stability, Zhou said during a session on financial connectivity at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

