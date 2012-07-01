BEIJING South Korea's central bank can buy up to 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) worth of Chinese government bonds under a deal with Beijing and has started making these purchases, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.

It is the first time the size of South Korea's possible purchases of Chinese government bonds has been made public. A Bank of Korea official told Reuters in April the bank can buy over $300 million worth of Chinese bonds, but declined to elaborate.

Beijing wants to get central banks across the world to buy assets denominated in yuan as part of efforts to internationalise the currency and one day rival the dollar as a reserve currency.

Xinhua did not say how many Chinese government bonds the South Korean central bank has bought, only saying it has been buying in the over-the-counter market from late April, after getting the go-ahead from Beijing in January.

China also has a deal with Japan whereby Tokyo can buy 65 billion yuan in Chinese government debt over time, Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said in March, without offering details.

Chinese debt purchases by Japan and South Korea are also part of a deal between the three nations to raise mutual bond investments and mitigate choppy capital flows during the financial market turbulence, a South Korean official said in May.

The official said Japan is considering buying South Korean bonds, while China has already been an active buyer of South Korean bonds in recent years.

Besides buying Chinese sovereign bonds, the Bank of Korea also bought $300 million worth of China-listed stocks in June, Xinhua said.

The Bank of Korea has foreign currency reserves worth $315.95 billion, a record high for Asia's fourth-largest economy, and held more than half in dollars as of the end of 2011. ($1=6.3541 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Sally Huang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Greg Mahlich)